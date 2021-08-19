Crash closes major Crawley road

The fire service said a fire engine from Crawley Fire Station was sent to the scene at Southgate Avenue.

A spokesman added: “We were called at 11.41am to reports of a road traffic collision on Southgate Avenue in Crawley.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Crawley Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival they provided scene safety for colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police. They left the scene shortly after 12.10pm.”