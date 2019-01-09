Car 'rolls off' A272 carriageway after collision with fence in Easebourne

A man sustained minor injuries after 'rolling off' a carriageway on the A272 following a collision with a fence in Easebourne last night (Tuesday), according to a Sussex Police Constable.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said that the carriageway was closed following the incident at 9.05pm.

He added: "Car has completed a very poorly judged overtake which resulted in him [being in a collision] with a fence and rolling off of the carriageway.

"The single occupant, a 20 year old male, sustained minor injuries and one carriageway was closed whilst we dealt with the incident."

PC Van Der Wee confirmed there was no requirement from the South East Coast Ambulance Service to attend.

"Police investigation is going," he said.

A man sustained minor injuries after the collision in Easebourne. Picture courtesy of PC Tom Van Der Wee

"If anyone witnessed the collision please call Sussex Police on 101 quoting CAD 1238 08/01/19."