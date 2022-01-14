The crash has been reported near the roundabout at the junction of Shoreham High Street and the Norfolk Bridge

A283 Old Shoreham Road is partially blocked northbound, resulting in slow, queuing traffic.

Emergency services have been pictured at the scene.

Emergency services pictured at the scene of the collision involving a bus in Shoreham.

Elsewhere, delays are said to be increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Grand Avenue.

Delays have also been reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting roundabout), with the 'usual delays heading towards Worthing'.

Reportedly, there is also traffic congestion on A24 Broadwater Street West southbound at A27 Upper Brighton Road (Grove Lodge roundabout).

Have you read?: 13 pictures of people enjoying the winter sun in Worthing