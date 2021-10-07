The A27 Portfield works began in May 2019 and are set to continue until Autumn 2022. The works form part of the planning permission for the new Shopwyke Lakes development; a scheme of 585 new homes and community facilities on Shopwhyke Road.

A spokesperson for the A27 Portfield scheme, developed by Cala Homes, said: “Unfortunately we have met with some unexpected delays to our works on Shopwhyke Road, which will have an impact on the closure of the Oving Road junction and the opening of the diversion route through the Shopwyke Lakes development.

“As a result, the junction will not be closing as planned on Monday, October 11.

A public notice had been issued by West Sussex County Council, stating that Oving Road would close at the junction with the A27 Chichester Bypass. Photo: Google Street View

“We will update the community with a revised date as soon as possible.”

A public notice had been issued by West Sussex County Council, stating that Oving Road would close at the junction with the A27 Chichester Bypass.

It added that the order was necessary to ‘protect public safety’ whilst highways works were undertaken.

The latest development comes seven months after National Highways, previously Highways England, made a traffic regulation order (TRO) as part of plans to close the Oving lights.

This came despite a petition against the proposals, which was signed by more than 3,300 people.

Speaking at the time, Oving resident and campaigner John Marchant-Brodie, said: "If they close the Oving lights they are immediately cutting off a whole community from accessing Chichester without having to travel through a bottle neck."