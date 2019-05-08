“We nearly walked home”... Fury at Broadbridge Heath bypass chaos

Furious motorists have vented their anger over the traffic chaos caused by the closure of a major route between Horsham and Broadbridge Heath.

Part of the A281 Broadbridge Heath bypass between Tesco and Newbridge roundabout was shut yesterday as works forge ahead to downgrade the road.

The £2million pound scheme will stop the stretch being used as a cut through with motorists having to instead travel via the Billingshurst Road or the newly created A264 at Wickhurst Green. For more on the scheme see: Broadbridge Heath bypass works: All you need to know

Following the closure yesterday afternoon huge delays were caused in the area.

Peter Grigg from Southwater said it took him nearly half-an-hour to get out of the Tesco car park and branded the scheme as ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

He said: “I came down about 4pm and it’s not a very busy time. There were cars queuing three-quarters of the way down the ramp.

“Not everybody was going into Tesco, there were lots going straight on, but they’ve got it going into a single file road. There’s traffic going towards Guildford and Billingshurst and it’s all backing up.

“I can’t see what they think it’s all going to achieve.”

Commenting on the County Times Facebook page Alan Arnold described the roads as ‘complete carnage’ while Hannah Mcilroy said: “We’re stuck. I’ve been and done a shop too. We nearly walked home.”

Julie Woodley was concerned about more traffic using Billingshurst Road. She said: “The bypass was to take traffic out of the old bit of the village it’s causing chaos for the villagers.”

Wendy Sloan said: “What about all the extra fuel used to go ‘the long way round’? Has WSCC considered that? Such a waste of precious resources and lots of excess pollution.”

Jane Valegirl Brown Bailey agreed saying the closure added an extra 1.1 miles to her journey.

On social media villagers have also raised concerns about more traffic using Old Wickhurst Lane stating the increase in vehicles was an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

Others have called for better signage in the area to warn motorists of the closures.

Kevin Steere said: “They need better signage of the fishers roundabout as everyone is heading down to Tesco roundabout to come back again, and Tesco car park is a nightmare to get out because of this.”

However, others have supported the scheme.

Lee Holtom said: “Not really sure why people are moaning this has been planned for years, it’s why they built the other road by newbridge. Just leave a little more time for your journey if your worried about any congestion.”

