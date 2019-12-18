Warning over lane closures and temporary traffic lights in Horsham town centre

Drivers are being warned of lane closures and temporary traffic lights during roadworks in Horsham town centre.

Council road chiefs are launching the second phase of improvements to the traffic light controlled junctions in Albion Way in January.

Traffic

Subject to factors including severe weather, work is due to begin on the Springfield Road/Albion Way junction on January 6 following completion of the Copnall Way/Albion Way junction upgrade, according to West Sussex County Council.

A spokesman for the council said: “Signal heads and poles will be replaced, the latest detectors installed, pedestrian crossings upgraded to a ‘Puffin’ style, and tactile surfaces refreshed.

“The new traffic signals will use LED technology, be more energy-efficient, cost less to run and will be more reactive to traffic movements.”

The scheme will also include additional low-level signal heads for cyclists only, giving them a five-second ‘head start’ over vehicles for improved safety, he added.

The spokesman said: “During the works, the existing pedestrian crossings will be temporarily taken out of use and alternative crossing points will be set up.”

Temporary traffic lights and lane closures will also be used.

He added: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and will do all we can to minimise disruption.”

The work is scheduled to take until the end of February.

The two phases of works will cost about £350,000 in total.

