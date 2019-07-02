Warning of severe M23 delays following M25 closure

Severe delays are being reported on the M23 following an accident on the M25 which has now been cleared.

The crash, which caused long delays on the M25, blocked the junction six slip road, Highways England said.

Traffic news

Lanes one and two were also closed anticlockwise at Godstone.

There are delays of at least 20 minutes northbound on the M23 approaching the M25 although they are expected to ease, said Highways England.

A spokesman urged drivers to plan ahead and added there was still long delays on the M25 at junction nine and junction six anticlockwise, adding at least 60 minutes to normal journey times.

