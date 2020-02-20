Trains running from Pulborough to Horsham are disrupted due to a broken down train.

Southern Rail said on Twitter: We have been advised of a broken down train at Pulborough station.

“Currently this train is unable to move forward and is now blocking the line towards Horsham.”

A rescue train is being sent to the site to move the train, according to a spokesman.

He added: “Services running towards Horsham (from Barnham and the Coast) will be subject to delay, cancellation and late notice alteration.

“Ticket acceptance has been arranged on Compass Bus route 100 to help you on your journey. You can take this bus to Horsham and change there for onward train services.”

