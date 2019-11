Heavy rain flooding the railway between Horsham and Three Bridges is causing disruption.

Services running through the stations will be cancelled or delayed, Southern Rail said on Twitter.

Southern Rail

UPDATE: Rail disruption update after heavy flooding between Horsham and Three Bridges

