Train delayed at Horsham after passengers ‘cause a disturbance’

Passengers causing a disturbance have delayed a train at Horsham station.

An eyewitness told the County Times they had been sat on the train at Horsham for 25 minutes after two passengers who ‘did not have a ticket’ refused to leave the train when asked by a guard.

SUS-180108-084751001

They said all passengers had to leave the train, the 7.17am service to Bognor Regis, and they waited a further ten minutes before boarding another train.

The Network Rail departure boards show the 7.17am service has been cancelled beyond Horsham.

A statement on the site said: “This train has been delayed by passengers causing a disturbance on this train.”