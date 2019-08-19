Traffic in Broadbridge Heath is gridlocked back to Tesco

Horsham drivers are trapped in tailbacks from the Farthings Hill roundabout back to Tesco.

Motorists have been left stranded in yet more gridlocks caused by the controversial bypass works.

The Broadbridge Heath bypass has been closed causing traffic chaos SUS-190514-095307001

Traffic is slow between the Tesco roundabout and Farthings Hill roundabout according to the AA.

The multi-million pound scheme will downgrade and rename the A281 to the C622.

The road will be cut off to all traffic except buses and taxis between the Tesco roundabout and the Newbridge Roundabout.

The works have caused a huge public backlash, with drivers branding the scheme ‘disgusting’ and ‘absolutely ludicrous’.

