Traffic delays in Horsham town centre – this is why

Traffic is slow on a main route into Horsham town centre due to roadworks.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed at the junction between Rushams Road and the A281 Guildford Road.

The lights were put in place yesterday and are due to be removed on Friday March 13, according to West Sussex County Council.

They are in place while works are being carried out by UK Power Networks.

Drivers have reported queues during rush hour with the council warning that delays are likely.

Traffic is slow both ways on the A281 at the junction, according to the AA.

Read more: Coronavirus: Horsham supermarket reassures shoppers after toilet roll sells out