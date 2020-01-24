This is why the A264 was closed between Horsham and Crawley

A three car crash between Faygate and Horsham closed the A264 yesterday, according to police.

The collision happened at 6pm on January 23, a spokeswoman for Sussex Police said.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards

She added: “The road was closed for a short time while emergency services attended the scene.

“No serious injuries were reported.”

There were reports of heavy traffic in the area due to the closure.

One driver said they were stuck for more than an hour due to the incident.

