These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond over the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex between February 6 and 20.
This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.
Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14
Grosvenor Gardens, Aldwick: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11
Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Angmering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6
Borde Hill Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13
Cuckfield Road, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19
Staplefield Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19
Priory Lane, Arundel: Repair sunken section of carriageway. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11
Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – January 27 to March 27
Paddockhurst Lane, Balcombe: Tree works to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 21
New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5
New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5
Adversane Lane, Billingshurst: Access/Egress of RRV and digging through crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 9 to February 10
High Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway, footway and bus stop improvements. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 15
Batchmere Road, Birdham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18
Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 21
Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 21
Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19
Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 21
Colwood Lane, Bolney: Access required to underground and overhead structures to replace poles for a new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 20
Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17
Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30
Spitalfield Lane, Chichester: New Connection. Road Closure. SGN – February 7 to February 10
Chidham Lane, Chidham And Hambrook: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18
Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13
Batchmere Road, Earnley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18
Poors Common Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14
Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – February 4 to February 6
Marley Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 12 to February 12
Downs Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17
Topleigh Road, Graffham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6
B2146 Compton Down To Harting Hill, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 20 to February 20
Dumpford Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14
Elsted Road, Harting: Repair manhole in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 17 to February 19
Keymer Road, Hassocks: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 19 to February 19
Underhill Lane, Hassocks: Cut in airheart washout in carriageway. Road Closure. South East Water – February 10 to February 13
Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main (Sunte Close to Summerhill Close). Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22
Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10
Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22
Cootes Avenue, Horsham: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21
Hammerpond Road, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17
Sedgwick Lane, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17
Birchgrove Road, Horsted Keynes: Nwe service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 10 to February 21
College Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: New frame and cover. Road Closure. South East Water – February 17 to February 19
Chapel Road, Itchingfield: Installation of new footway. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to February 7
Curvins Way, Lancing: Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 23 to February 28
South Street, Lancing: Traffic island amendments and markings. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 14
Park Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10
Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11
Stonecross Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10
The Street, Lodsworth: Replace decaying pole. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 6
Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 9
Rusper Road, North Horsham: Line painting and tarmac repairs at Level Crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – February 8 to February 9
Clappers Lane, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13
Bull Hill, Rogate: Fibre cabling to existing boxes for new customer connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 19
Burnt House Lane, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to February 11
Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20
Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20
School Lane, Selsey: New water connection. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – February 17 to February 21
Emms Lane, Shipley: Electrical service upgrade. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 17 to February 21
Hayes Lane, Slinfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 12 to February 12
Mill Road, South Stoke: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18
Offham Road, South Stoke: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18
Kerves Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13
Shooting Field, Steyning: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 18 to February 18
Blue Doors Road, Sutton: Lay new duct across carriageway for customer connection. Road Closure. BT – February 17 to February 19
East Street, Thakeham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 13 to February 13
Sinnocks, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10
Selsfield Road, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to February 17
Kennel Hill Road, Westhampnett: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 14 to February 14
Durbans Road, Wisborough Green: Junction improvements and footway works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 13
Guildford Road To Becket Road, Worthing: Lay duct in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 3 to February 14
Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 10 to February 10