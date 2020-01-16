These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond over the next couple of weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex from January 16 to 30.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closures

Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Angmering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

Deaks Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

Street Lane, Ardingly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

Peppers Lane, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – January 27 to March 27

Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

High Street, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

Mill Lane, Balcombe: Tree surgery to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – January 8 to January 24

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

Myrtle Lane, Billingshurst: Emergency Gas Escape in progress. Road Closure. SGN – December 31 to January 16

Main Road Roundabout, Birdham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 15 to January 16

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Redvins Road, Boxgrove: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 16 to January 16

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to January 20

Gladstone Road, Burgess Hill: New service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 23 to February 4

London Road, Burgess Hill: Lay replacement gas main and transfer services. Road Closure. SGN – January 7 to January 24

Stockbridge Road, Chichester: Upgrading Stockbridge Road Level Crossing Road Lights to LED type. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27

Whyke Road, Chichester: Upgrading Whyke Road Level Crossing to Full Barrier Renewals. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27

Bell Lane, Cocking: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Station Road, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley: Investigate a streetlight out. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

The Boulevard, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Selham Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

De La Warr Road, East Grinstead: Urgent tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 14 to January 16

Queens Road, East Grinstead: Tower crane being dismantled from Weston Homes Site. Road Closure. Falcon Tower Crane Services – January 23 to January 24

Ship Street, East Grinstead: Removal of vegetation. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

Henley Old Road, Fernhurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 17 to January 17

Ferring Street, Ferring: Line painting and tarmac maintenance at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 29 to January 31

Down Street, Funtington: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to January 21

Newells Lane, Funtington: Tamper Machine works at Level Crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27

Selham Road, Graffham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Eastfield Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

West Harting Road, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main (Sunte Close to Summerhill Close). Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

North Street, Horsham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to February 1

Chapel Road, Itchingfield: Installation of new footway. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 6 to January 17

Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford: Repair frame and cover. Road Closure. BT – January 27 to January 29

Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

Pondtail Road, North Horsham: Electrical service upgrade of customer supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 29 to February 5

Colworth Lane, Oving: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

High Street, Petworth: Lay new gas service. Road Closure. SGN – January 13 to January 17

Park Road, Petworth: Emergency repairs to a property that has sustained damage from a Road Traffic Accident outside Walton. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 31

Poynings Road, Poynings: New connection to water main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 20 to January 24

Fyning Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 17 to January 17

Friday Street, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Station Road, Rustington: RRV access and mini dig at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 27 to January 29

Freehold Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Excavate in carriageway to locate and disconnect redundant gas supplies. Road Closure. SGN – January 20 to January 28

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Enable large materials to be delivered from a loader and have a mobile crane in situ. Road Closure. Blade Consulting – January 16 to March 14

The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services (from St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 4 to January 24

Ham Road, Sidlesham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 16 to January 16

Southwater Bypass Northbound, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to January 20

Water Lane, Sullington: Upgrading existing communications equipment. Road Closure. Telefonica (O2 (UK) Limited) – January 26 to January 26

Horsted Lane, West Hoathly: Cut in new EBCO in carriageway. Road Closure. South East Water – January 16 to January 20

Vowels Lane, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

Sandy Lane, Worth: Carriageway void. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 2 to January 31

Wallage Lane, Worth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18