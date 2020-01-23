These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond in the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex between January 23 and February 6.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Road closures

Littlehampton Road Eastbound, Angmering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

Roundstone Bypass, Angmering: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6

Deaks Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

Street Lane, Ardingly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

Peppers Lane, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – January 27 to March 27

High Street, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

Mill Lane, Balcombe: Tree surgery to clear route to hang overhead fibre. Road Closure. BT – January 8 to January 24

New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5

Frith Road, Bognor Regis: Installation of traffic calming measures. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 21

Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30

Gladstone Road, Burgess Hill: New service connection. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 23 to February 4

London Road, Burgess Hill: Lay replacement gas main and transfer services. Road Closure. SGN – January 7 to January 24

Queens Crescent, Burgess Hill: Flooding. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – December 19 to January 31

Little London, Chichester: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 4

Spitalfield Lane, Chichester: Connection works. Road Closure. SGN – January 31 to February 3

Stockbridge Road, Chichester: Upgrading Stockbridge Road Level Crossing Road Lights to LED type. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27

Tower Street, Chichester: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 5

Whyke Road, Chichester: Upgrading Whyke Road Level Crossing to Full Barrier Renewals. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27

Bell Lane, Cocking: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Station Road, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley: Investigate a streetlight out. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

The Boulevard, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Selham Road, Easebourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – February 4 to February 6

Queens Road, East Grinstead: Tower crane being dismantled from Weston Homes Site. Road Closure. Falcon Tower Crane Services – January 23 to January 24

Ship Street, East Grinstead: Removal of vegetation. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

Ferring Street, Ferring: Line painting and tarmac maintenance at Level Crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 29 to January 31

Downs Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3

Newells Lane, Funtington: Tamper Machine works at Level Crossing. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 26 to January 27

Selham Road, Graffham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Topleigh Road, Graffham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 6 to February 6

Eastfield Lane, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

West Harting Road, Harting: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main (Sunte Close to Summerhill Close). Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22

North Street, Horsham: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to February 1

Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford: Repair frame and cover. Road Closure. BT – January 27 to January 29

Curvins Way, Lancing: Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – December 23 to January 24

South Street, Lancing: Traffic island amendments and markings. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 14

Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

The Street, Lodsworth: Replace decaying pole. Road Closure. BT – February 4 to February 6

Pondtail Road, North Horsham: Electrical service upgrade of customer supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – January 29 to February 5

Colworth Lane, Oving: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 27

Park Road, Petworth: Emergency repairs to a property that has sustained damage from a Road Traffic Accident outside Walton. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 27 to January 31

Poynings Road, Poynings: New connection to water main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 20 to January 24

West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 5 to February 5

Harting Combe Road, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3

Langley Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 4 to February 4

Slade Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 4 to February 4

Lynwick Street, Rudgwick: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3

Friday Street, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 29 to January 29

Lambs Green, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31

Station Road, Rustington: RRV access and mini dig at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – January 27 to January 29

Coolham Road, Shipley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 3 to February 3

Freehold Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Excavate in carriageway to locate and disconnect redundant gas supplies. Road Closure. SGN – January 20 to January 28

Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Enable large materials to be delivered from a loader and have a mobile crane in situ. Road Closure. Blade Consulting – January 16 to January 30

The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services From St Nicholas Lane to Erringham Road). Road Closure. SGN – October 4 to January 24

Clay Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 5 to February 5

Water Lane, Sullington: Upgrading of existing communications equipment. Road Closure. Telefonica (O2 (UK) Limited) – January 26 to January 26

Church Lane, Upper Beeding: Relay leaking comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 3 to February 5

East Street, West Chiltington: Access for provision of new Telegraph pole for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – February 2 to February 2

Hammingden Lane, West Hoathly: Repalce stop taps in verge. Road Closure. South East Water – February 3 to February 5

Vowels Lane, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 30 to January 30

Fittleworth Road, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31

Horsebridge Hill, Wisborough Green: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 31 to January 31

Wallage Lane, Worth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 28 to January 28

Guildford Road To Becket Road, Worthing: Lay duct in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – February 3 to February 14

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18

Titnore Lane, Worthing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 4 to February 4