These roads are set to be closed in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond during the next two weeks

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and the rest of West Sussex between March 12 and March 26.
This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.
Hook Lane, Aldingbourne: Lay new reinforcement gas main. Road Closure. SGN – March 18 to April 22
Pickwell Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24
Rocky Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Repair damaged boundary fence Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 16 to March 20
Binsted Lane, Arundel: Lay new duct in verge. Road Closure. BT – March 17 to March 19
A24 Ashington Northbound Entry Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12
A24 Ashington Northbound Exit Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12
A24 Ashington Southbound Entry Slip, Ashington: Planned maintenance of lamp columns. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 11 to March 12
Golden Lane, Ashurst: Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 20 to March 31
Peppers Lane, Ashurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 16 to March 16
Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood: Replace gas main, services and connections. Road Closure. SGN – February 18 to April 15
Woods Hill Lane, Ashurst Wood: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 23 to March 27
Meadow Way To Whiteways, Bersted: LV jointing works. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 13
New Barn Lane, Bersted: New foul water connection for new development on land south of New Barn Lane. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5
New Barn Lane, Bersted: Construct storm drain for development. Road Closure. P J Brown Construction Ltd – January 27 to April 5
Shripney Roundabout, Bersted: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 12 to March 12
High Street, Billingshurst: Carriageway, footway and bus stop Improvements. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 15
Manor Place, Bognor Regis: Erection of scaffolding around Royal Hotel development. Road Closure. King And Drury – August 19 to August 19
Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – March 24 to March 25
Buncton Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24
Colwood Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24
Foxhole Lane, Bolney: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 17 to March 17
Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Developer works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – January 20 to April 17
Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to April 30
Junction Road, Burgess Hill: Line painting and tarmac repairs. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 22 to March 22
Bury Road, Bury: Remove surface course and reinstated to the new alignment. Overnight Road Closure. Landbuild – March 16 to March 18
West Burton Lane, Bury: Replace decaying pole in verge. Road Closure. BT – March 24 to March 24
Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester: Cutting back roadside vegetation and trimming overhanging trees. Road Closure. Chichester District Council – March 17 to March 17
Clydesdale Avenue, Chichester: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 18 to March 18
Barnfield Road, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24
Five Acres, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25
London Road Northbound, Crawley: Installation of a new electricity supply for a customer. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – March 9 to March 13
Rutherford Way, Crawley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24
Broad Street, Cuckfield: Remedial works to carriageway resurface Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 12 to March 13
Common Road, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13
Woodsland Road, Hassocks: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 19 to March 19
Gander Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22
Mill Green Road, Haywards Heath: Lay water main and associated services and connect to existing main. Road Closure. South East Water – January 6 to May 22
Northcroft, Henfield: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26
Sewage Works Access, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 24 to March 24
Cinder Hill Lane, Horsted Keynes: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13
Monteswood Lane, Horsted Keynes: Essential and immediate repair to Low Voltage mains cable affecting customers supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – February 23 to March 14
Curvins Way, Lancing: Emergency Overpumping to halt sewer flooding. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 17 to March 16
Hamilton Road, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25
Pratton Avenue, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25
Second Avenue, Lancing: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 25 to March 25
Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere: Lay new duct access carriageway for customer connection. Road Closure. BT – March 16 to March 20
East Mascalls Road, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13
Ashfield Road, Midhurst: Gas main connection. Road Closure. SGN – March 16 to April 13
Elmleigh, Midhurst: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – February 17 to March 16
Muddleswood Road, Newtimber: Carraigeway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13
Pondtail Road, North Horsham: Brickwork repairs. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 16 to March 20
Pagham Road, Pagham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 18 to March 18
Damersbridge Street, Petworth: Allow safe working on the CO-OP building on the corner with Golden Square. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 9 to April 3
Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 16 to March 16
Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: RRV access and track maintenance. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 17 to March 20
Hill Farm Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23
West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23
Terwick Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26
Lambs Green, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline between East Street and Rusper Road. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20
Rusper Road, Rusper: Install sewer pipeline. Road Closure. Thames Water Utilities Ltd – February 10 to March 20
Church Close, Shipley: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26
Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-By-Sea: Allow stoneblower to work at level crossing. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – March 11 to March 13
Ham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Placing crane in the road to erect steelwork to the roof level of building. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 19 to March 23
Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Portsmouth Water mains renewal works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 11 to August 11
Horsham Road Roundabout, Slaugham: New road alignment and tie in to existing. Surfacing works. Overnight Road Closure. Breheny Civil Engineering – March 9 to March 13
Ash House Lane, Stedham With Iping: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 26 to March 26
Common View, Stedham With Iping: Installation of 11kV Cable. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – March 9 to March 29
Diddybones Nap, Stoughton: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 13 to March 13
Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 16 to March 16
Hickstead Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 17 to March 17
Selsfield Road, West Hoathly: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – March 23 to March 23
Durbans Road, Wisborough Green: Junction improvements and footway works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – February 17 to March 13
Merton Road, Worthing: Lay new gas main and services. Road Closure. SGN – March 9 to March 17
Portland Road, Worthing: New water connection. Road Closure. Southern Water – March 23 to March 25
Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18