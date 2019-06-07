These roads are set to be closed for roadworks in Horsham, Crawley, Mid Sussex and beyond between June 13 and 27

These are road closures which are planned to take place across the district and the surrounding areas between June 13 and June 27.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Planned road closures across West Sussex

Lidsey Road, Aldingbourne: Track maintenance, Overnight Road Closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, June 17 to June 18

Priory Road, Arundel: Fault locating, excavation and works to repair High Voltage Mains fault, Road Closure, Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks, May 28 to July 1

River Road, Arundel: Scaffolding to erected directly in carriageway outside 38, Road Closure, Skyline Scaffolding, June 24 to June 28

Central Avenue, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Chichester Road), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18

Chichester Road, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (between 303A and 287), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18

Fairlands, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Chichester Road), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18

Newtown Avenue, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Chichester Road), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18

South Way, Bersted: Carriageway Resurfacing (at junction with Central Avenue), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 18

Park Road, Bognor Regis: Carriageway repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 13 to June 13

Colwood Lane, Bolney: Build new joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, BT, June 20 to June 24

A264 Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, May 7 to November 30

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, May 7 to November 30

Freeks Lane, Burgess Hill: Lay new gas service, Road Closure, SGN, June 15 to June 15

Manor Road, Burgess Hill: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 17 to June 17

College Lane, Chichester: Replace gas main, Road Closure, SGN, May 28 to July 22

Palmers Field Avenue, Chichester: Install new foul water connection for new development, Road Closure, Blanchard Wells Ltd (2), June 24 to July 12

London Road, Coldwaltham: Access/egress for road rail vehicles, Overnight Road Closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, June 16 to June 17

Fernbeds Lane, Compton: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service, Road Closure, BT, June 11 to June 13

Bulls Lane, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 13 to June 13

Burnthouse Lane, Cowfold: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 13 to June 13

Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 25 to June 25

Mallard Place, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 18 to June 18

Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through, Overnight Road Closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, June 18 to June 19

Gladstone Road, Horsham: Repair damaged sewer in the carriageway, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 10 to June 21

Bishopstone Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Prevent access onto the A2300 whilst survey works are undertaken, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, May 7 to June 19

Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Excavate for new BT Openreach pole(s) to facilitate overhead spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 22 to June 30

Pook Lane, Lavant: Safe egree of pedestrians from Goodwood Racecourse Music events, Overnight Road Closure, SEP Events, June 7 to June 22

Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere: New water supply to new property, Road Closure, South East Water, June 24 to June 28

Butterbox Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 19 to June 19

Slugwash Lane, Lindfield Rural: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 24 to June 24

Alma Road, Lindfield Urban: Dig down to repair damaged sewer in the carriageway, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 24 to July 12

St Martins, Littlehampton: Lay comm pipes and install meters to serve the flats, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 24 to June 28

Hampshire Hill, Lower Beeding: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 21

Red Lion Street, Midhurst: Erection of scaffolding directly in carriageway adjacent to Swann Inn, Road Closure, Wilbar Associates Ltd, June 10 to June 21

Hillgrove Lane, Northchapel: Install ducting for installation of electricity circuit cable system, Road Closure, Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks, June 7 to July 18

Michelgrove Lane, Patching: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 21 to June 21

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway resurfacing adjacent to level crossing (south), Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 14 to June 14

Coombelands Lane, Pulborough: Hanging overhead fibre, Road Closure, BT, June 24 to June 28

Gay Street Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 19 to June 19

West Chiltington Road, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 25 to June 25

Loxwood Road, Rudgwick: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 14 to June 14

The Haven, Rudgwick: Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 21

Thurne Way, Rudgwick: Divert leaking water main due to gas main in way of repair, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 17 to June 21

Station Road, Rustington: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through, Overnight Road Closure, Network Rail -Promoters National, June 22 to June 24

Old Fort Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Excavate jount bay and lay duct, Road Closure, UK Power Networks South Eastern, June 17 to June 21

Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services, Road Closure, SGN, May 8 to July 3

Racecourse Road, Singleton: Safe egress of pedestrians from Goodwood Racecourse Music events, Overnight Road Closure, SEP Events, June 7 to June 22

Kerves Lane, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 18 to June 18

Roman Way, Southwick: Access required to underground structures to renew damaged pole, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 17

Hurston Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 25 to June 25

River Lane, Tillington: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service, Road Closure, BT, June 10 to June 13

Bob Lane, Twineham: Drainage works, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 10 to June 29

Twineham Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 20 to June 20

Hyde Street, Upper Beeding: Lay gas main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, SGN, April 29 to June 13

Binsted Lane, Walberton: Lay duct in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 14 to June 18

Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Safety works due to danagerous road conditions, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, May 22 to June 14

The Street, Washington: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 24 to June 25

Gay Street, West Chiltington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 19 to June 19

Steyning Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 24 to July 5

Burstowhill Lane, West Hoathly: Replacement damaged telephone pole, Road Closure, BT, June 18 to June 18

Hook Lane, West Hoathly: Lay duct in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 21

Aldsworth Common Road, Westbourne: Access to overhead BT structures for pole provision and fibre cabling, Road Closure, BT, June 17 to June 19

Newtown, Worth: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 21 to June 21

Dagmar Street To Newland Street, Worthing: New foul water connection, Road Closure, Desertpool Ltd, June 24 to June 28

Lyndhurst Road, Worthing: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, West Sussex Highways, June 20 to June 20

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished, Road Closure, Mclaughlin And Harvey, June 3 to December 18

Roedean Road, Worthing: Use of crane to lift mobile home into rear of the property, Road Closure, Southern Cranes And Access Ltd, June 24 to June 24

South Street, Worthing: Lay comm pipe, Road Closure, Southern Water, June 10 to June 14