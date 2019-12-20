Sussex flooding: Watch as torrent of water submerges M23

Shocking footage posted by police has revealed the extent of flooding on the M23.

A torrent of water has surged onto the motorway forcing police to close it in both directions between junctions 10 and 11.

The M23 has been submerged under a torrent of floodwater. Photo by Sussex Roads Police

Sussex Roads Police posted a video on Twitter showing the floodwater on the road.

Christmas holiday makers face a nightmare journey as the weather has also caused major disruption on the railways.

Southern Rail is strongly advising people not to travel between Brighton and Gatwick Airport.

Parts of Horsham have been left underwater after the River Arun burst its banks.

Sussex Police have urged motorists across East and West Sussex not to travel if possible.