Storm Dennis: Multiple closures in place on A29

Multiple road closures are in place on the A29 after Storm Dennis caused chaos in Sussex.

The road is closed at Swan Bridge with roads around it becoming impassable, West Sussex Highways said on Twitter late last night.

A spokesman added: “Also closed: A29 at Barnham; Lower Street, Fittleworth; A283 near Pulborough Railway Station.”

He urged drivers to allow extra time for their commute.

The spokesman added: “Never drive through flood water.”

