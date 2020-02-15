Storm Dennis: Gatwick Airport cancels dozens of flights as weather worsens

Dozens of flights out of Gatwick Airport have been cancelled as Storm Dennis approaches Sussex.

A spokesman for the airport said 48 flights had been cancelled so far today, predominantly from holiday company easyJet.

Gatwick Airport. Pic: Derek Martin

More cancellations are expected throughout the day and tomorrow (February 16), with winds forecast to hit up to 60mph gusts.

A Gatwick spokesman said: “Due to Storm Dennis we are experiencing high winds today and this is causing some delays and cancellations to flights. We advise passengers to allow plenty of time to get to the airport and to check the status of their flight with their airline.”

