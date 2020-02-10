Storm Ciara: South Downs village road closed due to fallen tree

A road in a South Downs village has been shut after it was blocked by a fallen tree.

Rock Road in Storrington is closed due to the incident, West Sussex Highways said on Twitter.

Rock Road in Storrington. Photo by Alan Stainer

Several roads have been closed due to Storm Ciara, causing travel chaos around Sussex.

Worthing Road is closed in Horsham and the A24 is closed southbound at Buck Barn.

