A large sinkhole appeared on the A259 yesterday morning (May 22).

The sinkhole is by a set of temporary traffic lights on the seafront road between Portslade and Southwick, and has been cordoned off with traffic cones.

The sinkhole on the A259 at Portslade

The roadworks are between St Richards Road and Mill Road, and will see traffic lights installed by West Sussex County Council.

The works are set to last until May 30.