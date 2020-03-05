Severe disruption to trains running between Horsham and Barnham due to ‘extreme rain’

Rail services between Horsham and Barnham have been severely disrupted due to ‘extreme rain’.

Network Rail Kent and Sussex said no trains were running due to flooding from a storm directly overhead the rail lines earlier today.

But in an update on Twitter a spokesman confirmed the line has now reopened.

The spokesman added: “The Arun Valley line has reopened to trains, however disruption is expected for some time as we try and return services to normal.”

Trains were being diverted around the Arun Valley line via Hove during the closure, he added.

The spokesman said: “Fields around the railway are saturated and water is pouring off them onto the tracks, causing flooding in various places.

“We expect up to 35mm of rain to fall today so please check before you travel.”

