Severe queues are being reported on the A283 near Washington.

Delays of around 20 minutes are being reported on Steyning Road westbound.

The A283 is currently partially blocked

The road is partly blocked due to a stalled van before Wiston Park, with heavy traffic all the way to Steyning.

