Severe delays in Cowfold due to crash

A crash which has partially blocked the road in Cowfold is causing severe delays.
A crash on the A272 is causing queuing traffic both ways at the A281 Village Hall Roundabout in the village, according to the AA.
The road is partially blocked with drivers reporting delays of up to 45 minutes.
It is being reported traffic is having to take turns to pass, the AA added.
