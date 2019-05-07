'Severe delays' between Chichester and Bognor after accident

A busy road between Chichester and Bognor Regis has been partially blocked after an accident this morning (Tuesday), according to traffic reports.

A259 Chichester Road is reportedly partly blocked both ways between B2144 Drayton Lane and Elbridge Avenue after the collision at Colworth.

Accident

'Severe delays' have been reported on the Drayton roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester By Pass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and the A259.

In other travel news, slow traffic has been reported on A27 Chichester By Pass both ways from A285 Portfield Way to B2145 Whyke Road (Whyke roundabout).