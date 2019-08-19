Serious two car crash closes A24

The A24 was closed by a serious crash last night, Horsham Police said.

The road was shut between Great Daux and Knob Hill at around 6pm, according to the spokesman.

The serious crash closed the A24 yesterday between Great Daux and Knob Hill. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called to an RTC at 5.32pm on Sunday August 18 on Station Road, Warnham involving two private cars.

“Two fire engines from Horsham and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing attended the scene. Two people were handed into the care of SECAmb.”

Horsham Police said on Twitter: “ROAD CLOSED A24 #Warnham due to collision, closure between Great Daux and Knob Hill.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

The A24 reopened at about 7.30pm, police added.

