‘Serious’ crash sparks calls to cut speed limit on A road near Horsham

A ‘serious’ crash between a car and a motorbike has sparked calls to cut the speed limit of an A road near Horsham.

Charlotte Buckingham, who lives off the A281 near Clemsfold, has launched a petition to reduce the road’s limit in a bid to improve safety. She said a serious crash which saw a motorcyclist airlifted to hospital prompted the petition, which has been signed by more than 100 people. The cause of the crash is yet to be established.

Charlotte Buckingham is calling for the speed limit to be lowered on A281, near a junction. Pic Steve Robards SR2003124 SUS-200313-003225001

Charlotte added: “As a resident at Woodlea Cottages for the last two years, I have seen a number of accidents on the Clemsfold stretch of the A281. It is a national speed limit road and combining this with the homes, local businesses and the Clemsfold roundabout, the safety of local people and road users is at stake.”

Charlotte said seeing so many accidents left her ‘really upset’. She added: “I would love to see the speed limit reduced. People fly round the corner and past the roundabout so fast the accidents are just inevitable.”

The speed limit shouldn’t be slashed to 30mph, but 40pmh would be more appropriate, according to Charlotte. She said cutting the limit by this amount would not impact journey times excessively but would boost safety and give drivers ‘more time to react’.

Charlotte called for traffic calming measures such as average speed checks, speed cameras or speed bumps to be introduced.

She added: “If the speed is reduced, then people will be safer. If this is ignored, then more people’s lives are at risk. It is devastating to see so many accidents on the road, particularly when you know that they could be prevented.”

Charlotte said she has seen loose cows and sheep in the area and feared if they escaped onto the road they would pose a serious risk of a crash. She added: “Let’s join together to make the area safer for both people and animals. Charlotte said she hopes to take her petition to Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham. A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with those involved in yesterday’s accident and their families.

“Given its seriousness, and likely investigations as to the cause, we would not comment any further at this time.”

Read more: New community award launches to celebrate Horsham’s resident of the month