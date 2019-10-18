Roadworks due in Westhampett Road to create new roundabout

A new roundabout needed for the Lidl under construction in Chichester’s Westhampnett Road will require a series of road closures, starting next month.

Commuters are currently facing delays of 20 minutes or more entering the city via Portfield roundabout due to roadworks in Spitalfield Lane.

Now a traffic regulation order is being advertised for roadworks beginning on November 5 along Westhampnett Road to construct a junction for the new supermarket, which will have 133 parking spaces.

Church Road is scheduled to be closed from November 4 to December 7, with no right turn allowed into Church Road from Westhampnett Road.

Overnight road closures are planned along Westhampnett Road from December 2 to December 6 to construct a new roundabout, resurface the road, and replace a bollard.