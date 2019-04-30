Road in Chichester clears after collision

A two-vehicle collision resulted in a full road closure in Chichester this afternoon (Tuesday), according to traffic reports.

B2144 Oving Road was reportedly closed both ways between St James' Road and Green Lane.

Road closed

Police officers were at the scene.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

Meanwhile, queuing traffic has been reported on A27 Chichester By Pass both ways at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout). Further delays are building on Bognor Road (A259).

See also: Teenage girl raped in Tangmere