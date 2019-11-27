Railway line trespassers cause disruption to and from Chichester

Trains to and from Chichester have been cancelled or delayed this evening, due to trespassers on the railway line at Havant.

Southern said due to a 'report of trespassers on the railway at Havant' at around 7.30pm, services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

Trains to and from Chichester have been affected by the disruption, with passengers temporarily unable to travel towards Portsmouth/Southampton or London.

In an update on Twitter at 8.05pm, Southern wrote: "The trespassers have been confirmed as away from the track and services can now travel through the area as normal. Journeys may be delayed by up to 30 minutes this evening and your ticket will be valid on South Western Railway services."

Southern warned that trains at Havant may still be cancelled, delayed or revised as normal service resumes, with disruption expected until 9pm.