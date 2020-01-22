Rail track between Lancing and West Worthing to be replaced

Railway neighbours have been warned by Network Rail that two separate weeks of work between Lancing and West Worthing could cause disturbance overnight.

The track and ballast need replacing due to degradation in the track, poor formation, wet beds, where water collects in the ballast, and contamination.

Worthing Railway Station, seen from Broadwater Bridge. The track and ballast between Lancing and West Worthing need replacing.

These essential works are part of the Railway Upgrade Plan as passenger numbers continue to grow.

Amy Li, community relations manager, said in a letter to people living near the railway line: “During these works, there will be some noisy equipment, lights and generators on site.

“We understand the effect our activities may have and we can assure you that our teams are briefed on working responsibly within your community.

“We will only operate machinery when required and endeavour to keep any noise to an absolute minimum, though some disturbance may be unavoidable due to the nature of the work.”

The scheduled programme starts on Tuesday, January 28, with four days of preparation, taking place from one minute past midnight to 5.05am daily until Friday, January 31. This will include the set up of the work site, using small plant and machinery.

The rail drop, when large engineering trains will make the deliveries, begins on Monday, March 2, and takes place from 1am to 5am daily until Thursday, March 5.

The core work will involve removing the old track with excavators and engineering trains, excavating the track bed and then replacing the rail and components using a special track laying machine.

A tamper will be used to vibrate and pack ballast under the rail sleepers to consolidate the ballast and ensure the alignment is correct.

Follow-up works include welding, the use of small plant and pneumatic machinery.

These works will run from Saturday, March 7, at 11pm to Monday, March 9, at 4am.

Amy added: “Safety is our number one priority and for this reason the nature of these works requires them to be undertaken when trains are not running.”

Network Rail apologised for any inconvenience these essential works may cause.

Visit www.networkrail.co.uk or telephone the 24-hour national helpline on 03457 114141 if you have any questions or concerns.