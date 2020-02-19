Rail closure between Horsham and Dorking is extended

The closure on the railway line between Horsham and Dorking has been extended, Network Rail says.

The line was shut on Monday due to a landslip and Network Rail first said the line was expected to reopen tomorrow (February 20).

The landslip outside Holmwood Station. Photo by Network Rail Kent and Sussex

But the rail firm has now confirmed the line will be shut until Sunday with Southern Rail services planned to run again from Monday.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “There are two separate, 20 metre-long landslips just outside Betchworth Tunnel between Horsham and Dorking.

“Unfortunately we can’t just move the material away, we have to support the “toe” of the slip to stop it moving again.”

The landslip is a mile away from the nearest road access, he added.

The spokesman said: “The material will have to be carried all the way by road-rail vehicles.

“Over 130 bags of stone will need to be transported the other way to hold the bank up.

“We’re working hard to complete this - to get the railway back open for Monday.”

