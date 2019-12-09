Police attend accident near major Crawley roundabout

Police officers were called to a two-vehicle accident in Crawley this evening (Monday).

At 7.20pm, Crawley Police advised motorists to avoid the area, whilst it dealt with a road traffic collision at A23 Crawley Avenue.

Providing an update on Twitter just before 8pm, the force wrote: "Thankfully no injuries regarding this RTC. Crawley Avenue will be reopened once both vehicles have been recovered.

"Thank you for your patience."

According to traffic reports, there was queueing traffic between Southgate and the Ifield roundabout after the collision just north of Cheals roundabout.

Very heavy traffic was reported in the area.