Embankment work just north of Wivelsfield station, Burgess Hill is causing travel disruption as Leylands Road is closed at the bridge, causing extra traffic to go along Junction Road. Pic Steve Robards SR20010102 SUS-200201-141746001

Pictures show emergency works to shore up rail embankment near Haywards Heath

Pictures from the scene show the emergency works being carried out by Network Rail to prevent a landslip at Wivelsfield.

The works are strengthening an embankment on a section of track on the Brighton main line near Haywards Heath which was being monitored by rail officials following months of heavy rain.

