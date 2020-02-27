Part of the M23 to be shut all weekend

Eleven miles of the M23 will be closed this weekend while works are carried out to upgrade the road to a smart motorway.

The carriageway will be shut northbound between junctions ten and eight from 9pm on Friday until 5am Monday (March 2), Highways England said.

Road closed

A spokesman added: “Starting at the end of February there will be a series of 56-hour weekend closures on the M23 between junction eight Merstham and junction ten Copthorne.

“The works will begin on Friday 28 February and continue for the next four weekends.”

The new motorway - being expanded from three lanes to four by incorporating the hard shoulder - was due to open next month.

But now - following safety fears over smart motorways after the deaths of 38 people - Highways England says that the M23 smart section will not open until new checks have been carried out.

A spokesman for Highways England said the construction of the M23 motorway scheme would continue but that it would not open until the outcome of a safety review was known.

The closures are also due to be in place southbound from March 6 to March 9 between junctions eight and ten, northbound from March 13 to March 16 between junctions ten and eight and southbound from March 20 to March 23 between junctions eight and ten.

The last weekend in March is a split weekend with a northbound closure from Friday night to Saturday night and a southbound closure the rest of the weekend, according to Highways England.

From 9pm on March 27 to 1am March 29 the road will be closed northbound between junctions ten and eight.

From 1am March 29 to 5am March 30 the road will be shut southbound between junctions eight and ten.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place to aid motorists with their journeys.

All closures will be subject to change and are weather dependent, Highways England said.

