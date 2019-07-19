‘Our town is now ruined’: Residents slam Broadbridge Heath bypass works

Furious drivers have branded works in Broadbridge Heath a ‘complete shambles’, calling for residents to ‘take a stand’.

Outraged motorists blasted the bypass roadworks on the County Times Facebook page after one woman revealed she felt ‘trapped’ in her home.

Ann Duncan fumed: “For me it is the final straw! Our town is now ruined, the traffic is a nightmare.

“Broadbridge Heath is a disgrace. They will not listen! They will not stop.”

Months of traffic chaos have plagued drivers with one woman left worried to drive her car.

Pat Varney slated the works as a ‘complete shambles’ and Lucy Pitts said ‘we’re going to move’.

Nina Parker-Burrage added: “I live in Slinfold and since the road closure it is a nightmare to get anywhere.

“We have lived here for three years and never had any trouble with the roads until now.

“It’s ridiculous I do not know anybody who this has benefitted in any way.”

Joanna Lovelock said: Make a stand now. Make a noise. Do it.”

Cathy Fry added: “Took me 40 minutes the other day from Slinfold to work in Horsham.”

