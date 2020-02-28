One rescued after Bolney crash

One person has been rescued by the fire service after a crash in Bolney.

London Road was closed from around midday due to a one vehicle collision, a fire service spokesman said.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Pic Steve Robards SR1817300 SUS-180108-084305001

He added: “Firefighters extricated one person from the vehicle, who was handed over to paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“The last crew left the scene at around 1.30pm.”

Two pumps from Haywards Heath Fire Station, one from Burgess Hill and the Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley Fire Station attended the incident.

The road has now reopened according to traffic reports.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

