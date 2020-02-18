No trains to run between Horsham and Dorking until Thursday

No trains will be running between Horsham and Dorking until Thursday due to a landslip.

The incident happened yesterday (February 17) outside Holmwood Station, according to Southern Rail.

The landslip outside Holmwood Station. Photo by Network Rail Kent and Sussex

A spokesman said: “Trains will not be running between Horsham and Dorking until approximately the morning of Thursday February 20.”

During this time no trains will run to Warnham, Ockley or Holmwood.

Network Rail Kent and Sussex said yesterday the landslip was still moving.

A spokesman added: “We will begin to remove the material once it has stopped.”

