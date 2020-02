Commuters are facing miles of queuing traffic on the M23 after a two car crash.

One lane is closed southbound at junction nine, Gatwick Airport, due to the collision, according to traffic reports.

Traffic

Vehicles are queuing for four miles due to the incident and recovery work, the AA said.

Reports say lane one of three is closed but one of the vehicles has now been removed.

