Major Horsham town centre road to be closed for pothole repairs

A major Horsham town centre road is to be closed for four nights while carriageway repairs are carried out.

The closure, which runs from tonight, will be in place between 7pm and 6am on the B2195 North Street, near the Hurst Road roundabout, according to West Sussex County Council.

The works are scheduled to finish on February 1.

According to a council spokesman, 607.5m2 of carriageway is due to be patched up.

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely.

