Major Horsham town centre road closed until the end of the month

A major Horsham town centre road has been closed for roadworks until the end of the month.

Wimblehurst Road is shut from today, February 17, until February 28 while the gas mains are replaced, West Sussex County Council said.

The closure is in place round the clock with works being carried out between 9am and 4pm by gas firm SGN.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times during the closure, which is between the North Parade and Richmond Road junctions.

