Major Crawley road closure: driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a serious crash in Crawley.
Southgate Avenue in Crawley has been closed following a collision between two cars on today, January 6, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.20am.
“One driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken to hospital as a precaution, but is not believed to have been seriously injured.”
The road is expected to remain closed for a while as damage has been caused to a traffic light which needs to be made safe, he added.
