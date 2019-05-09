M23 to shut for 38-hours at Gatwick Airport junction

A major route leading to Gatwick Airport on the M23 will be closed for a weekend later this month.

Highways England has warned there will be no access to the airport from junction 9 of the motorway for 38-hours as the northbound slip road is closed on May 17.

The Gatwick Spur will also be shut westbound along with the southbound exit leading to the M23 at junction 9 as contractors continue works to create a new Smart Motorway system.

Highways England said the roads will close at 10pm on Friday May 17 and are expected to remain shut until midday on Sunday May 19. The motorway itself will remain open in both directions and diversions will be in place.

West Sussex County Council has also warned of further overnight closures on the M23 expected to take place over the next week.

The council said lanes leading to the northbound exit slip road at junction 9 will be closed from 10pm until 4am tonight and will also shut at the same time tomorrow. Traffic will be diverted off the M23 at Junction 10 and via Crawley (A2011, A23, Airport Way).

The motorway will also be closed in all directions from 10pm until 4am on Monday May 13 as new gantry is installed at junction 8.

The council says two further overnight closures will take place on Tuesday May 14 and Wednesday May 15 between junction 8 and 10 southbound. Junction 9 and the Gatwick Spur will again be closed on May 16 between 9pm and 4am the following morning.

Passengers are also being urged to plan ahead with their journeys on Saturday May 12 with several road closures set to take place in Crawley as Run Gatwick returns.

Huge disruption has been caused along the motorway since works began to create the £164m Smart Motorway system back in July 2017.

The scheme will see 11 miles of the road expanded from three lanes to four which according to Highways England will maximise the roads capacity and reduce congestion.

Works are set to be completed by spring next year.