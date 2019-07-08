M23 road closures from Monday July 8 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23 this week:

Monday, July 8 – 8pm to 5am.

M23 road closures from Monday July 8

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Northbound. Diversion for Gatwick, M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way. Diversion if traffic misses the above diversion is to M25 J8 and back to M23 J10 to pick up 1st diversion route.

Monday, July 8 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Southbound plus closure of the South side of J9 roundabout to full closure of the Westbound Spur. Diversion for Gatwick to J10 M23, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Tuesday, July 9 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Northbound. Diversion for Gatwick, M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way. Diversion if traffic misses the above diversion is to M25 J8 and back to M23 J10 to pick up 1st diversion route.

Tuesday, July 9 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Southbound plus closure of the South side of J9 roundabout to full closure of the Westbound Spur. Diversion for Gatwick to M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Wednesday, July 10 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Northbound. Diversion for Gatwick, M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way. Diversion if traffic misses the above diversion is to M25 J8 and back to M23 J10 to pick up 1st diversion through Crawley.

Wednesday, July 10 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Southbound plus closure of the South side of J9 roundabout to full closure of the Westbound Spur. Diversion for Gatwick to M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Saturday, July 13 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Northbound. Diversion for Gatwick to M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way. Diversion if traffic misses the 1st is to M25 J8 and back to M23 J10 and pick up 1st diversion.

Saturday, July 13 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Southbound plus closure of the South side of J9 roundabout to full closure of the Westbound Spur. Diversion for Gatwick to M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Sunday, July 14 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Northbound. Diversion for Gatwick M23 J10 to A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way. Diversion if traffic misses the 1st is to M25 J8 and back to M23 J10 and pick up 1st diversion.

Sunday, July 14 – 8pm to 5am.

Lane closure leading to a full closure of J9 exit slip Southbound plus closure of the South side of J9 roundabout to full closure of the Westbound Spur. Diversion for Gatwick to M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

