A Pulborough road has been closed by police due to a lorry in a ditch.

Horsham Police said on Twitter that Gay Street Lane is shut.

The lorry in the ditch. Photo by Horsham Police

A spokesman added the road is closed at the junction A29 Stane Street while a lorry which is in a ditch is recovered.

He urged road users to avoid the area.

