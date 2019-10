A lane on the A24 has been blocked by a stalled car.

A vehicle has stalled on the road, according to the AA.

A car is stalled, blocking one lane on the A24 according to the AA. Photo by @richardgrant78

The car is in lane one of the northbound carriageway on the approach to the Buck Barn crossroads, according to an eyewitness.

Traffic is coping well, the AA added.

Read more: Horsham lift repairs cost council nearly £10,000

Read more: Long queues on major village road

Read more: Police presence in Horsham Park