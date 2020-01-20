Horsham to Dorking railway reopens a day early

The Horsham to Dorking railway line has opened a day early after urgent repairs were carried out.

The line, which was closed on Thursday, January 16, due to a landslip earlier in the week, was expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 21.

Work being carried out to create the steel wall to shore up the landslip. Photo by Network Rail

But today, January 20, Network Rail confirmed that the line had reopened ahead of schedule.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “After working round the clock⏰ we’ve opened the Horsham to Dorking line this morning in both directions, a day early.

“Thanks to @SouthernRailUK passengers and our neighbours for their patience while we fixed the landslip.”

The landslip, in the Ockley area, was due to a ‘water-driven rotational failure’, he added.

The spokesman said: “Once saturated, the Weald clay will continue to slip much like the way a sandcastle collapses when the tide approaches.”

