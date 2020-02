The Horsham to Dorking railway line has reopened after a landslip shut it a week ago.

In a statement on Twitter, Network Rail Kent and Sussex said: “Some good news for @SouthernRailUK passengers - this bank slip at Holmwood has been dug out and repaired and the Dorking/Horsham line reopened for business this morning. “Thank you for your patience over the past week while we did the work.”

The railway was shut due to two separate 20 metre-long landslips just outside Betchworth Tunnel.